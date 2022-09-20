Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,005 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $370,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,521 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,243 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,962,000. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.26.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

EOG traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.50. 53,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.63. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.