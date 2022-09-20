Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 14,876 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,876 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,251,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of XBI stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.85. 354,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,590,778. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $134.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

