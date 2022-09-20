Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,794 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.47. The stock had a trading volume of 126,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,680. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

