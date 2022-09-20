Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 335 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 245,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $35,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 576,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 31,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $137.50 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day moving average is $152.38.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

