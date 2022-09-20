Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after purchasing an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $121.52 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

