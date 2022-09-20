Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,587 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Cigna by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,655 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,224,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,480 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $289.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $296.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

