Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $9.62 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $525,000. Dentgroup LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 190.5% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.67 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

