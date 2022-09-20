Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $249.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $250.89 and a 200 day moving average of $244.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APD. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

