Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 273,380.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $825,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 815,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 167,008 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.36.

