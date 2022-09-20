Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,200 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF comprises about 1.8% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICF. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

