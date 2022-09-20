Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. American Trust increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 7,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $223.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $214.22 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

