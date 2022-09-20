Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

