Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,520 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 849,169 shares of company stock valued at $96,762,160. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.15.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.