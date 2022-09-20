Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Short Interest Up 10.1% in August

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 618,900 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the August 15th total of 562,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $1,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,464,779.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Concentrix

Concentrix Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Concentrix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 3,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 43,860 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

CNXC traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.38. Concentrix has a 52 week low of $117.59 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Concentrix will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

