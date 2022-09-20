Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 5240871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Compass from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Compass Point started coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $4.20 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Compass from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

Get Compass alerts:

Compass Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98.

Insider Activity

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $288,049.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 328,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,511.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danielle J. Wilkie sold 33,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $135,496.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joseph Sirosh sold 78,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $288,049.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 328,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,511.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,205 shares of company stock valued at $713,226 in the last quarter.

About Compass

(Get Rating)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.