Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 65,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.65%.

CMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

