Comparing Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) & Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Super Group currently has a consensus target price of $11.40, suggesting a potential upside of 175.36%. Given Super Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Super Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

2.7% of Super Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Super Group has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Group N/A 186.71% 49.10% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -100.33% 7.06%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Super Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Super Group $1.56 billion 1.28 $279.07 million N/A N/A Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Super Group has higher revenue and earnings than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Super Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Super Group

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

