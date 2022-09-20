Comparing DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) & Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DISH Network and Warner Bros. Discovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DISH Network 1 3 7 1 2.67 Warner Bros. Discovery 1 7 9 0 2.47

DISH Network currently has a consensus target price of $37.21, indicating a potential upside of 118.52%. Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus target price of $23.63, indicating a potential upside of 79.52%. Given DISH Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe DISH Network is more favorable than Warner Bros. Discovery.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DISH Network 11.84% 13.11% 4.39% Warner Bros. Discovery -14.32% 2.44% 0.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DISH Network and Warner Bros. Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares DISH Network and Warner Bros. Discovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DISH Network $17.88 billion 0.51 $2.41 billion $3.25 5.24 Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.62 $1.01 billion ($0.49) -26.86

DISH Network has higher revenue and earnings than Warner Bros. Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DISH Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

DISH Network has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of DISH Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 53.3% of DISH Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DISH Network beats Warner Bros. Discovery on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages. The company also provides access to movies and television shows through TV or Internet-connected devices; and dishanywhere.com and mobile applications on Internet-connected devices to view authorized content, search program listings, and remotely control certain features of their DVRs. In addition, it offers Sling TV services, including Sling domestic, Sling International, Sling Latino, Sling Orange, and Sling Blue services that require an Internet connection and are available on streaming-capable devices, such as streaming media devices, TVs, tablets, computers, game consoles, and phones, as well as market SLING TV services to consumers who do not subscribe to traditional satellite and cable pay-TV services. Further, the company provides wireless subscribers consumer plans with no annual service contracts, as well as monthly service plans, including high-speed data and unlimited talk and text. As of December 31, 2021, it had 10.707 million pay-TV subscribers in the United States, including 8.221 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.486 million SLING TV subscribers. The company offers receiver systems and programming through direct sales channels, as well as independent third parties, such as small retailers, direct marketing groups, local and regional consumer electronics stores, retailers, and telecommunications companies. DISH Network Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.