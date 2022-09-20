Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance
NYSE CBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. 638,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile
Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (CBD)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.