Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Price Performance

NYSE CBD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.08. 638,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,166.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,032,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 987,314 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 613,315 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,414,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 526,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 483,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 330,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

