Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 833 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $12,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.75.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $166.21 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.27%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

