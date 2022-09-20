Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 240 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $146.03. 41,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,739,034. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

