Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 1,946 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.6% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after buying an additional 739,507 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.63 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

