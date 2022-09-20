Community Trust & Investment Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.19.

Shares of C stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

