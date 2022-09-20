Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,551,000 after buying an additional 614,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,462,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,320,000 after buying an additional 85,593 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,833,000 after buying an additional 653,918 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.61. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,386. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.69. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $36.01.

