Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after buying an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,485,863,000 after buying an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $52,751,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.10. 7,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,764. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.67.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.