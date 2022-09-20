Community Trust & Investment Co. Buys 416 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.1 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $213.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,643. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

