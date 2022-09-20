Community Trust & Investment Co. Acquires 2,387 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.