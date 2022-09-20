Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Position Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the period. Community Trust Bancorp comprises about 7.0% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned about 10.53% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $76,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 138.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $42.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $769.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $55.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

