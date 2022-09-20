Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Up 19.6% in August

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,960,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 7,490,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYH. Bank of America lowered Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

In related news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,259,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,624. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $390.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.51). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

