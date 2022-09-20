Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.7% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CMCSA stock opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.59. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

