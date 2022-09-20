Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,845. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $54.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $793.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Craig Hallum lowered Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

