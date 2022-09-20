Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $214,092.16 and $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,039.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.00591984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00257996 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00051502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009113 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

According to CryptoCompare, "There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. "

