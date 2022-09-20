Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the August 15th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,837 shares in the company, valued at $323,143.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 3,470 shares of company stock worth $49,204 over the last three months. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,525,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,442,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,775,000. Finally, Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at $4,645,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 2.4 %

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.26. 93,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

