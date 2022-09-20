Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Short Interest Up 14.9% in August

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the August 15th total of 11,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,636,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,255. The stock has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 81.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

