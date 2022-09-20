Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in August

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,400 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 612,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

Cohen & Steers stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $62.01 and a 12 month high of $101.22.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $89,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,035.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Cohen sold 23,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,855,887.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,112,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,323,352.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,713 shares of company stock worth $2,917,492 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,904,000 after buying an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

