CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 14,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.28. 4,356,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,004,486. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 428.6% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 354,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 287,174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 16.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,787,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 393,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $470,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

