CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the August 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.20. The company had a trading volume of 956,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,069,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,371,000 after acquiring an additional 156,417 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 246.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

