Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the August 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Clearfield Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CLFD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.11. 2,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,500. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.31. Clearfield has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $130.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.84.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 16,289 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $1,806,612.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,709,518.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,719 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also

