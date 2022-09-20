Clarus Wealth Advisors Sells 1,297 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after buying an additional 757,966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.50. 14,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,955. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.65.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

