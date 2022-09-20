Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,309,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 728,928 shares during the period. Planning Center Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,409,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,984,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,087,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 453,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.79. 11,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,570. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.82.

