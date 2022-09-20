Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $410,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.40. 7,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,435. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $166.75 and a 1-year high of $265.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

