Clarus Wealth Advisors Has $3.71 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AGG stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.36. 107,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,288,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

