Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires 2,226 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 584.2% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 592,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after buying an additional 505,970 shares during the last quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,399,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 739,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177,764 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 242,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,812,000 after purchasing an additional 140,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,183,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

SLYV stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.11. 654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,648. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.99. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

