Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 1.6%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. 547,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,355,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.31.
Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.
