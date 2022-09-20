Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Shares Down 1.6%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.23. 547,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,355,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 868.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 341,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

