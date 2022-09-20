Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,717 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citigroup by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after buying an additional 1,244,093 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $889,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

C traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $47.05. 704,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,789,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

