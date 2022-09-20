CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Gap Down to $27.58

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.58, but opened at $26.42. CinCor Pharma shares last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 218 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Sunday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

CinCor Pharma Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89.

Insider Transactions at CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma ( NASDAQ:CINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,073,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,606,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,180,000 in the last three months.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CinCor Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CinCor Pharma by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CinCor Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CinCor Pharma by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

Further Reading

