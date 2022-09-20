CIBC Cuts Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$45.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMP.A. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Empire has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$44.44.

EMP.A stock opened at C$36.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.35. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.71 and a twelve month high of C$46.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.86. The stock has a market cap of C$13.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

