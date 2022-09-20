Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. KeyCorp set a $280.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 4.7 %

CHDN stock opened at $203.45 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 78.89% and a net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Churchill Downs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Churchill Downs by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.