Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Raised by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 125.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,677 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $11,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Churchill Downs by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,639 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,721,000 after acquiring an additional 113,340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Churchill Downs by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 547,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,437,000 after acquiring an additional 41,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price target on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.00.

CHDN stock opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.13.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

