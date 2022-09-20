Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 208,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Churchill Capital Corp V Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCV remained flat at $9.90 on Monday. 108,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,065. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Get Churchill Capital Corp V alerts:

Institutional Trading of Churchill Capital Corp V

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth about $12,165,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,318,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 651,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 495,863 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 469,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 135,125 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Capital Corp V Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.